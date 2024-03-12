360 Intelligent Solutions: Travis Brank is Appointed to the SCI 360 Advisory Board

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / 360 Intelligent Solutions, a leading provider of innovative solutions in the insurance industry, proudly announces the appointment of Travis Brank to its Advisory Board. With an extensive insurance background in underwriting, product management, and pricing, Brank brings a wealth of expertise and strategic vision to the team.

Brank joins 360 Intelligent Solutions following his tenure as the Vice President of Aster Insurance Solutions, where he led the Trucking division, demonstrating his proficiency in managing complex insurance portfolios. Prior to his role at Aster Insurance Solutions, Brank served as the Head of Product and Pricing at AUTO MGA LLC, where he played a pivotal role in shaping product strategies and driving growth initiatives.

Brank held senior leadership positions at renowned insurance companies such as Infinity Insurance Companies and Canal Insurance Company, where he spearheaded underwriting, product management and pricing efforts, contributing to the overall success and profitability of the organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Travis Brank to our Advisory Board," said Michael Sturgis, Chairman & CEO of 360 Intelligent Solutions. "Travis's deep understanding of insurance dynamics, coupled with his proven track record of driving innovation and growth, makes him an invaluable addition to our team. His insights will be instrumental as we continue to develop cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of the insurance industry."

As a member of the Advisory Board, Brank will leverage his industry knowledge and leadership experience to provide strategic guidance and support in shaping 360 Intelligent Solutions' future initiatives. His appointment underscores the company's commitment to fostering a diverse and accomplished team dedicated to delivering excellence in the insurance technology landscape.

"I am honored to join the Advisory Board of 360 Intelligent Solutions," said Travis Brank. "I am impressed by the company's dedication to innovation and its commitment to driving positive change in the insurance industry. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at 360 Intelligent Solutions to unlock new opportunities and create value for our clients."

Travis Brank's appointment to the Advisory Board further solidifies 360 Intelligent Solutions' position as a leader in providing transformative solutions that empower insurance organizations to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.

360 Intelligent Solutions Inc. is a technology company specializing in providing innovative, intelligent technology solutions to insurance and financial service companies. Led by industry veteran Michael Sturgis, the company leverages cutting-edge tools and expertise to help clients unlock the full potential of their critical, large datasets. By enabling informed decision-making, enhanced risk management, and streamlined claims processing, 360 Intelligent Solutions empowers clients to achieve better business outcomes and thrive in a rapidly evolving industry.

