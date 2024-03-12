

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Defense Department has laid out details of its $849.8 billion budget request, which is expected to fund operations during fiscal year 2025.



Integrated deterrence and campaigning are big parts of the fiscal 2025 budget request. Another focus is building upon the U.S. military's enduring advantages.



'Our FY 25 budget request also upholds our commitment to our people, the service members, military families and civilians who work tirelessly to defend this nation day in and day out,' said Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks during a briefing at the Pentagon.



'The budget funds must-pay items related to quality of life and quality of service, such as a 4.5% pay raise for our service members that builds on raises for the past three years in a row, including last year's 5.2% pay raise,' she said.



