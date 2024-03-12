Morrow Sodali, the global leader in stakeholder engagement advisory services, is pleased to announce the launch of their research practice for the EMEA region, offering corporate clients insights and research into investor and market perceptions.

The new division will be based in London and led by Claire Lavery, one of Europe's leading investor insights professionals. As a recognized leader in data-driven interview-informed insight, Claire is a trusted strategic advisor to corporates across the FTSE 100, Euro STOXX, and beyond, helping corporate management teams and boards marry investor needs and expectations with commercial priorities and realities.

Christian Sealey, CEO International, Morrow Sodali said: "Claire's recruitment is a key part of the development of a full-service stakeholder engagement firm in Europe. She offers clear, objective insight to boardrooms, helping leaders get closer to their investors, driving valuation and reducing risk. Her service is a perfect complement to our existing suite, allowing us to fulfil more needs for more clients."

Her appointment and the establishment of the research practice follows Morrow Sodali's recent acquisition of Powerscourt, a leading strategic communications consultancy.

Morrow Sodali's EMEA research practice will principally focus on stakeholder perception research, providing actionable and meaningful insights for clients across the region, and topical thought leader, market driven research.

Claire Lavery said: "In an increasingly complex and polarised world where reputations are gained in years and lost in minutes, insight and measurement has never been higher on the Board agenda.

"The rapid development of Morrow Sodali shows clear strategic intent and exceptional execution. I am truly thrilled to be part of the team that is so much more than the sum of our parts."

Prior to joining Morrow Sodali, Claire established and grew Rivel, Inc.'s European business over the last 12 years. During this time, she also served as a Board Director of the UK's IR Society for 7 years. Her entry to the world of investor relations was through the industry's leading publication, IR Magazine, where she was the International Business Director. However, Claire's career commenced in the legal industry where she spent 10 years working closely with world-leading law firms and in-house general counsel.

ABOUT MORROW SODALI

Morrow Sodali is a leading provider of strategic advice and shareholder services to corporate clients around the world. The firm provides corporate boards and executives with strategic advice and services relating to corporate governance, shareholder and bondholder communication and engagement, capital markets intelligence, proxy solicitation, shareholder activism and mergers and acquisitions.

From headquarters in New York, London, and Sydney, and offices in major capital markets, Morrow Sodali serves more than 2,000 corporate clients in 70 countries, including many of the world's largest multinational corporations. In addition to listed and private companies, its clients include financial institutions, mutual funds, ETFs, stock exchanges and membership associations.

For further information about Morrow Sodali, please visit www.morrowsodali.com.

