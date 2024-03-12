Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable

at Shareholders' meeting February 29, 2024 2,386,846,474 2,329,895,777

A total number of 2,386,846,474 voting rights are attached to the 2,386,846,474 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

56,950,697 voting rights attached to the 56,950,697 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

