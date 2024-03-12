

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has imposed sanctons on sixteen entities and individuals in a transnational network that spans the Horn of Africa, United Arab Emirates, and Cyprus, for facilitating financing and money laundering for the al-Shabaab terrorist organization.



The groups targeted by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) include Dubai-based Haleel Commodities L.L.C., also known as Haleel Group, a key financial facilitator for al-Shabaab.



Haleel Group's subsidiaries in Cyprus, Haleel Finance LTD, Haleel Holdings, and Haleel LTD; the group's branch in Kenya, Haleel Commodities Limited, its branch in Uganda, Haleel Commodities LTD; Haleel Electronics in Somalia; and UAE-based Qemat Al Najah General Trading also have been designated. UAE-based Qemat Al Najah General Trading has served as an important money laundering node in the network



The threat posed by al-Shabaab is not limited to Somalia. Al-Shabaab's revenues are disbursed to other al-Qaida-linked groups worldwide and help fund al-Qaida's global ambitions to commit acts of terrorism and undermine good governance.



Al-Shabaab generates more tan $100 million per year by extorting local businesses and individuals, as well as through the financial support of affiliated business people.



