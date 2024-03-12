

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden's FY 2025 Budget Request includes $1.5 billion to support Ukriane in countering the Kremlin's aggression.



The $482 million requested for Ukraine, along with the National Security Supplemental Request, will assist with Ukraine's economic recovery, bolster Ukraine's resilience and ability to defend itself against Russia's full-scale invasion, and ensure progress toward reforms needed for Ukraine's EU accession, the State Department said.



Out of FY 2025 Request for Ukrain, $250 million has been earmarked for economic and development assistance to support reforms in Ukraine, civil society, rule of law, and election integrity.



$95 million will be spent in security-sector assistance for FMF for immediate and medium-term capabilities to help Ukraine win the war against Russian aggression.



$71 million goes to health programs.



$66 million has been earmarked for other security assistance activities such as supporting civilian security, rule of law, and for demining and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.



