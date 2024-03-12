IR Labs Inc.: irlabs and BLENDER Media Partner to Advance Investor Relations Through Digital Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / irlabs, a leading investor relations firm, and BLENDER Media, an innovative digital agency announces their strategic partnership aimed at reshaping the landscape of investor relations. The key objective of this partnership is to introduce a new era of efficiency and innovation in investor relations. Through the integration of irlabs' strategic advisory services and BLENDER Media's digital solutions, public companies will have access to a large suite of tools to effectively communicate with investors, promote transparency and drive shareholder value.

In today's digital age, an online presence is indispensable for companies looking to attract and retain investors. Recognizing this need, the two seek to provide public companies with solutions that integrate strategic investor relations services with cutting-edge website development.

"An effective website is more than just a digital storefront; it is a cornerstone of investor relations," stated Caroline Sawamoto, Principal and Co-Founder, irlabs. "Partnering with BLENDER Media means we get to equip public companies with effective digital platforms that not only showcase their value proposition but also facilitate meaningful engagement with investors."

BLENDER Media, known for its expertise in website development and digital marketing strategies, brings an immense value to irlabs, the fastest growing investor relations firm in Canada, through the shared mission to enhance investor engagement and visibility.

"A company's website is often the first point of contact for investors researching a company," emphasized Arash Adani, President and CEO, BLENDER Media. "What we're going to accomplish through this partnership is websites and digital assets that not only meet industry standards but also serve as powerful tools for storytelling and investor communication."

The significance of an effective website in investor relations cannot be overstated. A well-designed website not only provides investors with easy access to essential information such as financial reports, investor presentations and regulatory filings but also reflects the company's commitment to transparency and professionalism.

Through their partnership, irlabs and BLENDER Media are committed to helping public companies leverage the power of digital platforms to enhance their investor relations efforts, and achieve long-term success.

For more information about how our partnership can benefit your company's investor relations, visit our website:

partner.irlabs.ca/blendermedia

About irlabs:

irlabs is a modern investor relations firm that applies innovative strategies to create visibility, drive investor engagement and make an impact. Industry and sector agnostic, irlabs supports both private and public companies with their investor relations programs, corporate communications and ESG initiatives. For more information, visit www.irlabs.ca.

About BLENDER Media:

BLENDER Media is a digital agency specializing in providing services for public companies, particularly in the areas of investor marketing and digital content creation. They offer services such as website development, digital marketing strategies, and post-launch support. Additionally, BLENDER is also known for its work as an award-winning design agency and a leader in investor marketing in North America.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Barry

Principal and Co-Founder, irlabs

alyssa@irlabs.ca

833-947-LABS (5227)

SOURCE: IR Labs Inc.

