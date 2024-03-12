The "France Lip Care Products Market Report by Category, Product Type, Distribution Channel and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The France lip care products market size reached US$ 40.5 million in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$ 49.9 million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.34% during 2023-2032.

A key factor driving the lip care products market in France is the rising emphasis on youthful appearance and increasing awareness on personal beauty, particularly among millennials. Another major factor driving the market is a rising demand for value added products such as organic products and sun protection lip care products.

Moreover, manufacturers are also investing in product innovation and developing faster and longer-lasting formulas and adding attractive ranges tailored according to the needs of various consumer groups.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What was the size of the France lip care products market in 2023?

What is the expected growth rate of the France lip care products market during 2024-2032?

What are the key factors driving the France lip care products market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the France lip care products market?

What is the breakup of the France lip care products market based on the category?

What is the breakup of the France lip care products market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the France lip care products market based on the distribution channel?

What are the key regions in the France lip care products market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 122 Forecast Period 2023 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $40.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $49.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.3% Regions Covered France

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Category:

Non-Medicated

Medicated and Therapeutic

Sun Protection

Breakup by Product Type:

Lip Balm

Lip Butter

Lip Scrubs

Lip Oil

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Speciality Stores

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

Ile-de-France

Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes

Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Occitanie

Hauts-de-France

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/li5kne

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240312441370/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900