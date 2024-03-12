Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Global Event Management Market to Surpass Revenue of $1.76 Trillion by 2029, Offering Lucrative Investment Opportunities - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global event management market is growing at a CAGR of 11.06% 2023-2029.

To Know More, Click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/event-management-market

Browse In-depth TOC on the Event Management Market?

289 - Pages?????

90 - Tables?

50- Figures??

The Global Event Management Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 1.76 Trillion Market Size (2023) USD 936.14 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 11.06 % Historic Year 2019-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029 Market Segmentation Event Type, Client Type, Event Size, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics • Popularity of Sports & Entertainment Events • Event Sponsorship Boosts Market Expansion • Youth's Growing Interest in Entrepreneurship & Business Seminars

Growing Interest in Entrepreneurship & Business Seminars Creating Huge Market Expansion

The fascination of the younger generation with entrepreneurship and business seminars is rooted in their desire for knowledge and skill acquisition. Aspiring entrepreneurs and young professionals are increasingly aware of the value of networking and learning from industry experts. Business seminars offer them a platform to gain insights, receive mentorship, and connect with like-minded individuals. This eagerness to learn and develop their entrepreneurial competencies fuels the demand for business-related events, thereby driving the growth of the event management industry. Moreover, the evolving socio-economic landscape inspired many young individuals to explore entrepreneurship as a viable career path. The prospect of self-employment, innovation, and the potential for financial success is enticing for the youth. As a result, they actively seek out events and seminars that guide starting and managing businesses. Event management companies are capitalizing on this demand by organizing specialized workshops and seminars, further contributing to the market's growth.

The Europe Event Management Market to Reach $530.65 Billion by 2029

The event management market in Europe is a dynamic and thriving industry encompassing a wide range of events, from corporate conferences and trade shows to music festivals and sporting events. It plays a significant role in the region's economy, offering many opportunities for event planners, suppliers, and related businesses.

Sports events are also a significant driver of the event management industry in Europe. The UEFA Champions League Final is one of the most prestigious sporting events on the continent. It brings together football enthusiasts from all over Europe and the world to witness the clash of top clubs. Event managers are responsible for planning the logistics, security, and fan engagement activities during the event, making it a well-organized and exciting spectacle. The European event management market benefits from a highly skilled workforce, state-of-the-art venues, and a well-developed infrastructure. Event planners in Europe are often required to navigate diverse languages, cultures, and regulations when organizing international events, making the industry even more complex and rewarding. The continued growth of the event management sector in Europe reflects the region's attractiveness as a hub for global gatherings, offering a wide range of opportunities for event professionals and contributing significantly to the region's economic development.

Recent Partnerships & Acquisitions

In September 2023, Freeman partnered with 42Chat to offer AI chatbots for event organizers. These chatbots would enhance attendee engagement by providing real-time assistance with registration and exhibit location tasks. The collaboration aimed to cater to the evolving needs of younger attendees and deliver accurate support around the clock.

In January 2022, Creative Group acquired Strategic Meetings and Incentives, an agency based in Scottsdale, Arizona, specializing in strategic meeting planning, event marketing, event production, and meeting management. This acquisition aligned with the expansion strategy of Creative Group and enhanced its service offerings for Fortune 100 and 500 clients.

In June 2023, PRA Events, a leader in the Business Events industry, acquired Weil & Associates, a prominent destination management firm in Hawaii. The move expanded the presence of PRA Events in the incentive market, with Weil & Associates founder Debbie Weil-Manuma leading the rebranded PRA Hawaii. This acquisition aligned with the growth plan of PRA Events and enhanced its capabilities in delivering exceptional destination experiences.

The Event Management Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, including:

Market size and growth forecast for 10 years from 2020-2029

CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the event management market over the specified time frame.

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the event management market growth from 2023 to 2029. This includes an analysis of various market influences.

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the event management market size and its contribution, focusing on key market segments.

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the event management market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.

Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the event management market across different regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's global landscape.

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the event management market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the event management market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.

Buy this Research @https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/event-management-market

Post-Purchase Benefit?????????????????????????

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% off on customization

Key Company Profiles

American Meetings

Capita

Creative Group

Freeman

GES

Informa

360 Destination Group

Vista Events

American Express Global Business Travel

Asia Pacific Events

ATPI

Bassett Events

BCD Meetings & Events

Clarion Events

Dragonfly Agency

Encore Event Management

Entertaining Asia

Hosts Global

Magma Event

Maritz

McVeigh Global Meetings and Events

penguins

PRA Events

Questex

Reed Exhibitions

Riviera Events

Imprint Events Group

TCG Events

The Special Event Company

Versatile Event Management

Wonderland Events

Market Segmentation

Event Type

Corporate Events

Personal Events

Social Events

Sports Events

Fashion & Entertainment Events

Educational Events

Other Events

Client Type

Businesses & Corporations

Individuals

Government Agencies

Non-Profit Organizations

Event Size

Small & Medium-Scale Events

Large-Scale Events

Mega Events

Geography

Europe

Germany



The UK



France



Spain



Italy

North America

The US



Canada

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Singapore



Thailand



Malaysia



Philippines

Latin America

Brazil



Colombia



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

The UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Qatar

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the global event management market?

What is the growth rate of the global event management market?

Which region dominates the global event management market share?

What are the significant trends in the event management industry?

Who are the key players in the global event management market?

Get the Detailed TOC @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/event-management-market

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:?????????

Europe Events and Exhibitions Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

Luxury Fashion Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

Infection Control Surveillance Solutions Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

U.S. IT Staffing Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

Why Arizton???????????????????

100%?Customer Satisfaction??????????????????

24x7?availability - we are always there when you need us??????????????????

200+?Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report??????????????????

80%?of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry??????????????????

100%?more data and analysis??????????????????

1500+?reports published till date???????????????????

About Us:???????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.?????????????????????????????????????????????????????

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.??????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Contact Us????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Call: +1-312-235-2040???????????????????????????????????????????????????

????????? +1 302 469 0707??????????????????????????????????????????????????

Mail:?enquiry@arizton.com????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Contact Us:?https://www.arizton.com/contact-us????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Blog:?https://www.arizton.com/blog????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Website:?https://www.arizton.com/?????????????

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2360467/Event_Management_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-event-management-market-to-surpass-revenue-of-1-76-trillion-by-2029--offering-lucrative-investment-opportunities---arizton-302086640.html