BlueSleep Announces Care Partnership With Shapely

New Collaboration Expands Access to High-Quality Sleep Medicine and Weight-loss Platforms

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / BlueSleep, a specialty care digital platform focused on snoring and sleep apnea, today announced a care partnership with Shapely, a Los Angeles-based virtual weight loss and wellness clinical pathway.

"The care partnership with Shapely is about saving lives by giving weight-loss patients faster access to Sleep Apnea treatment," said Jordan Stern, MD, Founder and CEO of BlueSleep. "Obese people have severe apnea at twice the rate of normal-weight individuals. It's imperative they seek treatment to reduce their chances of hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, fatigue, and sexual dysfunction."

The care partnership helps BlueSleep's patients get fast access to Shapely's evidence-based, clinical pathway to reduce weight and improve wellness. Shapely offers patients an affordable and accessible monthly subscription model that provides expert clinical advice in combination with lifestyle changes and weight loss medications such as Wegovy (Ozempic), Zepbound (Mounjaro), and Saxendra (Victoza), among others. Weight loss medications can help patients lose 21% of their body weight when paired with lifestyle changes.

Shapely's patients get immediate access to BlueSleep's digital platform to quickly and affordably diagnose and treat snoring and sleep apnea. BlueSleep offers same-day scheduling with sleep specialists; home sleep tests; and oral advancement devices and CPAP. The company accepts all major medical insurance and offers self-pay discounts.

"Shapely's care partnership with BlueSleep furthers our mission to help patients lose weight, achieve their best shape, and live longer, more productive lives," said Justin Zaghi, MD, Founder and CEO of Shapely. "Both companies are clinically driven to improve access to affordable health, making this partnership a win-win-win for both companies and patients."

About BlueSleep

BlueSleep is headquartered in New York City; holds licenses in 42 States; and has treated over 20,000 patients for sleep disorders. The medical team specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea, snoring and other sleep disorders via telemedicine - same-day consultations, home sleep tests, CPAP and oral appliance therapy. BlueSleep is in-network with national health plans.

BlueSleep's CEO and Medical Director is Jordan Stern, MD, a founding member of the Sleep Technology Council of the National Sleep Foundation. He has held leadership positions in NYC Teaching Hospitals as director of head and neck surgery and is the author of the New York Times bestseller, Dropping Acid-The Reflux Diet Cookbook & Cure.

About Shapely

Shapely is a Los Angeles-based virtual-first weight loss and wellness company that takes a whole-person approach to weight loss, offering expert physicians via telemedicine; a personal dietician; prescription medications; a smart scale for weight tracking; a companion app to chat with your care team; and access to exclusive education from leading weight loss experts. Patients may choose between two subscription models or Medicare.

Shapely was founded by Justin Zaghi, MD, a board-certified internal medicine physician who has helped thousands of patients along their weight loss journey. Dr. Zaghi attended college at UCLA and graduated from Harvard University, earning MD and MBA degrees.

Contact Information

David Ray

Chief Operating Officer

dray@bluesleep.com

(212) 683-0174

SOURCE: BlueSleep

View the original press release on newswire.com.