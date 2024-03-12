Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Diese Goldaktie liefert Top-News…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
11.03.24
20:15 Uhr
6,800 Euro
-0,050
-0,73 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7506,85019:00
6,7506,80018:39
PR Newswire
12.03.2024 | 18:06
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12

12 March 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 579.735p. The highest price paid per share was 582.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 576.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0212% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 506,914,461 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 800,472,232. Rightmove holds 11,667,387 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

622

578.400

16:23:01

783

578.400

16:23:01

573

578.400

16:22:26

20

578.200

16:22:16

1123

578.200

16:21:38

81

578.200

16:21:38

1255

578.400

16:19:00

1164

578.600

16:17:27

48

578.800

16:16:53

700

578.200

16:15:31

1228

578.400

16:15:05

266

578.200

16:14:21

1000

578.200

16:14:21

73

578.000

16:13:21

610

578.000

16:13:00

282

578.200

16:09:20

950

578.200

16:09:20

1014

578.200

16:09:20

250

578.200

16:09:20

1200

578.600

16:08:17

1230

578.400

16:04:28

324

578.600

16:04:25

979

578.600

16:04:25

429

579.000

16:01:32

749

579.000

16:01:32

1227

578.800

15:58:57

561

579.200

15:56:54

563

579.200

15:56:54

665

579.000

15:55:01

603

579.000

15:55:01

309

579.000

15:55:01

1000

579.000

15:55:01

705

577.800

15:49:18

645

577.800

15:49:18

1226

577.800

15:46:29

139

578.400

15:44:43

994

578.400

15:44:43

1332

578.200

15:42:32

1145

578.800

15:40:26

214

578.800

15:40:26

1636

579.200

15:39:41

893

579.000

15:34:11

299

579.000

15:34:11

287

578.800

15:30:35

445

578.800

15:30:35

504

578.800

15:30:35

330

578.800

15:30:35

1103

578.600

15:30:35

1160

578.600

15:27:36

386

578.600

15:27:36

910

578.600

15:27:36

235

578.400

15:21:35

854

578.400

15:21:35

224

578.400

15:21:35

1072

578.400

15:21:35

1151

578.600

15:18:41

270

578.200

15:16:46

1124

578.400

15:16:23

1246

578.200

15:14:04

223

578.400

15:09:47

73

578.400

15:09:47

131

578.400

15:09:47

700

578.400

15:09:47

1115

577.800

15:05:50

1242

577.600

15:04:44

768

577.600

15:03:37

407

577.600

15:03:37

1138

577.600

14:59:32

619

577.800

14:56:59

619

577.800

14:56:59

113

577.800

14:56:59

626

579.200

14:55:45

208

579.400

14:55:35

1

579.400

14:55:35

885

579.400

14:55:35

101

579.200

14:54:19

584

579.200

14:54:19

1230

580.000

14:50:43

1304

580.200

14:47:55

1217

580.200

14:45:57

531

580.400

14:42:58

809

580.400

14:42:58

1183

580.400

14:42:58

1122

580.200

14:41:09

1111

580.000

14:38:07

1264

579.200

14:35:56

810

579.600

14:32:53

169

579.600

14:32:53

349

579.600

14:32:53

1047

579.200

14:32:25

182

579.200

14:32:25

1171

579.200

14:27:56

337

579.400

14:26:22

1000

579.400

14:26:22

1117

579.400

14:21:32

1309

579.400

14:18:12

912

579.600

14:17:52

197

579.600

14:17:52

10

579.600

14:17:52

1094

579.600

14:11:30

1074

580.200

14:11:18

182

580.200

14:11:18

1113

580.000

14:09:14

700

580.200

14:08:36

2310

580.400

14:08:36

1360

579.200

14:00:00

930

578.400

13:58:04

428

578.400

13:58:04

112

578.000

13:57:17

1175

578.000

13:57:17

300

577.800

13:56:29

46

577.800

13:56:29

152

577.800

13:56:29

101

577.200

13:51:07

1253

577.200

13:51:07

1098

577.200

13:48:35

1131

577.800

13:48:20

1112

577.800

13:45:35

1154

578.000

13:43:39

1281

577.200

13:41:05

369

576.800

13:38:53

899

576.800

13:38:53

1167

576.400

13:37:50

425

577.200

13:34:16

676

577.200

13:34:16

1255

578.000

13:33:19

1278

578.400

13:31:15

483

578.800

13:31:00

700

578.800

13:31:00

1357

577.800

13:27:11

1216

577.800

13:27:11

1289

578.000

13:15:02

1346

578.800

13:06:56

181

579.200

12:52:56

988

579.200

12:52:56

1342

581.400

12:46:52

1233

580.000

12:35:06

48

579.800

12:32:03

189

580.000

12:32:03

283

579.800

12:32:03

682

579.800

12:32:03

195

580.000

12:32:03

1000

580.000

12:32:03

350

579.000

12:29:50

866

579.000

12:29:50

6

579.000

12:29:50

900

579.000

12:29:50

379

579.000

12:29:50

777

581.000

12:19:08

527

581.000

12:19:08

1209

581.600

12:13:25

140

581.600

12:13:25

1162

582.000

12:02:37

1335

582.200

11:58:04

844

582.800

11:51:37

388

582.800

11:51:37

617

582.800

11:46:56

740

582.800

11:46:56

1300

582.600

11:40:56

1315

582.600

11:26:22

1242

582.000

11:23:53

525

582.400

11:20:09

570

582.400

11:20:09

786

582.800

11:16:14

892

582.800

11:16:14

406

582.800

11:16:14

508

582.800

11:14:49

129

582.600

11:05:47

16

582.600

11:05:47

131

582.600

11:05:47

1000

582.600

11:05:47

952

582.600

10:58:45

356

582.600

10:58:45

1157

582.400

10:49:39

766

582.200

10:44:57

480

582.200

10:44:57

127

582.200

10:43:46

1000

582.200

10:43:46

1151

581.400

10:29:36

1149

581.600

10:26:16

820

581.600

10:25:16

153

581.600

10:25:16

149

581.600

10:25:16

1421

580.400

10:17:31

1

581.000

10:15:56

1132

580.800

10:08:43

752

581.400

10:05:46

453

581.400

10:05:46

1187

580.800

09:59:21

1187

581.000

09:56:06

1302

581.600

09:51:22

1240

581.000

09:46:53

1328

580.000

09:37:25

1111

580.400

09:36:43

1208

580.800

09:18:45

238

580.400

09:16:08

973

580.400

09:16:08

1118

580.800

09:16:06

1226

582.000

09:06:45

1285

582.200

09:06:45

1336

580.800

08:59:31

926

581.200

08:56:09

184

581.200

08:56:09

1136

581.400

08:55:07

1236

581.000

08:46:38

1194

581.400

08:40:14

1198

580.400

08:30:52

1091

579.600

08:29:01

1075

581.800

08:18:59

154

581.800

08:18:59

1248

580.400

08:12:51

1148

581.000

08:10:02

1117

581.200

08:04:21

1352

581.600

08:04:14

846

581.800

08:04:04

1336

581.800

08:04:04

656

581.800

08:04:04

1079

581.000

08:02:06

155

581.000

08:02:06


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.