Dienstag, 12.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Diese Goldaktie liefert Top-News…
12.03.2024 | 18:24
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

On 12 March 2024 Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc. (the "Company") bought 50,000 of its own Ordinary shares of 5p to be held in Treasury at an average price of 770.70 pence per share.

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital is 66,381,114 Ordinary shares, of which 13,307,298 shares are held in Treasury. For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure 53,073,816 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500

12 March 2024


