Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Garden Hand Tools Market to Reach $23.68 Billion by 2029, Online Presence Expanding the Market Sales - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global garden hand tools market is growing at a CAGR of 4.06% during 2022-2029.

Browse In-depth TOC on the Garden Hand Tools Market

279 - Pages

71 - Tables

85- Figures

Garden Hand Tools Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 23.68 Billion Market Size (2023) USD 18.65 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 4.06 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029 Market Segmentation Material, Product Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Drivers • Increase in Indoor Plantation • Development of Sustainable Cities • Growing Outlook for Native Gardening

The global hand tools market is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period 2023. Rapid industrialization and increased construction activities, such as developing commercial spaces and building eco-friendly cities, promote sustainable lifestyles, attract tourists with green scenery, and promote therapeutic benefits for gardeners worldwide. In addition, the development of Western countries, where individuals are engaging more in gardening and outdoor activities, is expected to sustainably drive demand for the garden hand tool market. Growing green spaces in household and commercial sectors primarily drive the demand for the garden hand tools market. These tools are predominantly used in the horticulture industry to promote international horticulture expos, local community gardens, and the DIY market, enhancing the aesthetics of living spaces and creating a pleasing ambiance.

Growth Strategy of Key Vendors

The key vendors in the global garden hand tools market are focusing on several growth strategies to maintain and expand their market share. These strategies include product innovation, strategic partnerships, consumer engagement, and geographic expansion. By continuously innovating their product offerings and quoting competitive pricing, these vendors aim to meet customers' evolving needs and stay ahead of the competition. Also, strategic partnerships enable them to expand their geographical presence and diversify their product portfolio, catering to a wider customer base and enhancing their overall market position. These growth strategies drive business expansion, increase market penetration, and sustain long-term competitiveness in the global market.

Shift Toward Ergonomic Designs Creating Market Opportunities

The shift toward ergonomic designs is a notable trend in the garden hand tools market. Gardeners increasingly recognize the importance of ergonomic features in their tools as they prioritize comfort, efficiency, and reduced strain during gardening tasks. Ergonomic designs in garden hand tools focus on optimizing the tool's shape, handle, weight distribution, and grip to enhance user comfort and minimize the risk of repetitive strain injuries. Manufacturers increasingly recognize the importance of ergonomic features and are incorporating them into their product lines to meet the growing demand.

Digging Tools Market to Hold the Largest Share & Fastest Growth Rate in the Garden Hand Tools Market

Digging tools are used to establish lawns and create soil beds for cultivation. They are essential for larger gardening areas and are utilized to clear debris and dry leaves from the garden bed. In addition, they play a crucial role in developing parks, yards, and other tourist spots. The increase in consumer preferences for adopting sustainable living practices drives the demand for digging tools. Furthermore, the rise in NGOs and social organizations further increases this demand. Both developed, and developing countries like India and the UAE organize numerous horticultural shows to educate consumers on DIY techniques of using digging tools. The digging tool market is projected to grow at a rate of 5.33% CAGR.

Online Distribution Channel to Lead the Garden Hand Tools Market

The adoption of technology by various industries accelerates the demand for an online presence of their products. Giant internet players like Amazon also set up physical stores in the latest digital economy, so the future seems to be more of an omnichannel experience. In 2023, it was observed that nearly 83% of customers prefer online shopping with a personalized experience. Online selling of garden hand tools offers manufacturers and distributors opportunities for increased sales, efficiency, and brand growth in the digital marketplace. Some of the benefits manufacturers and distributors experience when selling garden hand tools over online platforms.

The Garden Hand Tools Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, including:



CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the garden hand tools market over the specified time frame.

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the garden hand tools market growth from 2023 to 2029. This includes an analysis of various market influences.

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the garden hand tools market size and its contribution, focusing on key market segments.

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the garden hand tools market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.

Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the garden hand tools market across different regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's global landscape.

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the garden hand tools market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the garden hand tools market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.

Key Company Profiles

Fiskars Group

Griffon Corporation

Husqvarna

The AMES Companies

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

A.M. Leonard

ARS Corporation

Bellota Company

Bully Tools

CobraHead

Felco S.A

Gardener's Supply Company

Lasher Tools

Nisaku

Radius Garden

Root Assisassin

Red Pig Garden Hand Tools

Ray Padula

Bridgetown Garden Tools

Seymour Middlewest LLC

SNA Europe

Zenport Industries

AMPCO Safety Tools

CS Unitech Inc

Seymour Middlewest

Market Segmentation

Material

Metal

Aluminum

Plastic

Fiberglass

Others

Product Type

Digging Tools

Pruning Tools

Striking Tools

Watering Tools

Others

End-User

Residential Users

Commercial Users

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geography

APAC

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



Indonesia



The Rest of APAC

Europe

Italy



France



Germany



The UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

North America

The US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexica



Argentina



The Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



The UAE



South Africa



Egypt



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the garden hand tools market?

What is the growth rate of the global garden hand tools market?

Which region will dominate the global garden hand tools market share by 2029?

What are the significant trends in the garden hand tools industry?

Who are the key players in the global garden hand tools market?

