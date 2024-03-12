

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar turned in a mixed performance against its major counterparts on Tuesday with traders assessing the likely interest-rate move by the Federal Reserve in the wake of the latest data on U.S. consumer price inflation.



Data from the Labor Department showed the U.S. consumer price index climbed by 0.4% in February after rising by 0.3% in January.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices also rose by 0.4% in February, matching the increase seen in January. Economists had expected core prices to rise by 0.3%.



The report also said the annual rate of consumer price growth ticked up to 3.2% in February from 3.1% in January.



Meanwhile, the annual rate of core consumer price growth slowed to 3.8% in February from 3.9% in January. Economists had expected the pace of growth to decelerate to 3.7%.



While core price growth slowed by slightly less than expected, the slowdown still seems to have added to optimism about the outlook for interest rates.



The dollar index, which climbed to 103.18, pared most of its gains and dropped to 102.93, up just 0.06% from the previous close.



Against the Euro, the dollar was down slightly at 1.0929, easing from 1.0903. Against Pound Sterling, the dollar firmed to 1.2794 from 1.2813.



The dollar strengthened against the Japanese currency, fetching 147.64 yen a unit, up from 146.95 yen a unit. The Aussie was down marginally against U.S. dollar with the AUD/USD trading at 0.6607.



Against Swiss franc, the dollar edged down slightly to CHF 0.8773, and against the Loonie, it weakened a bit to C$ 1.3491.



