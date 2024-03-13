Anzeige
Grand City Properties S.A. announces FY 2023 results with robust operational growth and stable LTV

DJ Grand City Properties S.A. announces FY 2023 results with robust operational growth and stable LTV 

Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH) 
Grand City Properties S.A. announces FY 2023 results with robust operational growth and stable LTV 
13-March-2024 / 06:46 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED 
STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF 
APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS 
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES FY 2023 RESULTS WITH ROBUST OPERATIONAL GROWTH AND STABLE LTV 
   -- Top range of FY 2023 guidance achieved. 
   -- Net rental income of EUR411 million, higher by 4% as compared to EUR396 million in FY 2022. 
   -- Solid like-for-like rental growth of 3.3%, as a result of in-place rent increase of 3.1% and occupancy 
  increase of 0.2%. 
   -- Historic low vacancy rate of 3.8% as of December 2023, following the strong declining trend from 4.2% as 
  of December 2022 and 5.1% as of December 2021. 
   -- Adjusted EBITDA of EUR320 million in FY 2023, higher by 4% as compared to EUR308 million in FY 2022. 
   -- Increased liquidity position by EUR800 million to EUR1.2 billion as of December 2023, reflecting 28% of total 
  debt and covering next 3 years of debt maturities until the end of 2026. 
   -- Solid financial position maintained with an LTV ratio of 37% as of December 2023 remaining stable 
  compared to 36% in December 2022 
   -- EPRA LTV (considering perpetual notes as debt) as of December 2023 is 48%, up from 46% in December 2022 
  due to negative property revaluation. 
   -- ICR ratio of 5.6x and EUR6.6 billion of unencumbered assets (75% of total portfolio value). 
   -- FFO I of EUR184 million in 2023 (1.07 per share), lower by 4% as compared to EUR192 million in 2022, mainly 
  driven by the higher financing cost and perpetual notes attribution. 
   -- Full year negative property revaluation of -9% on a like-for-like basis, primarily driven by higher 
  discount and cap rates. 
   -- Loss of EUR638 million as a result of the negative property revaluation, offset by strong operational 
  profits. 
   -- EPRA NTA amounted to EUR4 billion or EUR23.2 per share as of December 2023. 
   -- Due to current macro-economic environment, the company will not pay dividend for 2023. 
Luxembourg, March 13, 2024 - Grand City Properties S.A. ("GCP" or the "Company") announces results for the financial 
year 2023 with robust operational performance, strong liquidity position and conservative financial leverage 
maintained. Net rental income increased by 4% to EUR411 million, mainly due to the solid like-for-like rental growth of 
3.3%. The growth is driven by in-place rent growth of 3.1% and occupancy increase of 0.2%, recording an historic low 
vacancy rate of 3.8%. The historic low vacancy rate along with the increase in the in-place rent underline the 
Company's ability to extract rental growth potential and are reflective of the strong positive momentum in the market. 
Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR320, from EUR308 million in 2022, an increase of 4%. FFO I decreased by 4% to EUR184 million 
in 2023, as compared to EUR192 million in the in 2022. The higher finance expenses and perpetual notes attribution are 
the main drivers of the decrease in FFO I, while the solid operational growth partially offset the decrease. FFO I per 
share amounted to EUR1.07 per share 2023, as compared to EUR1.14 per share in 2022. FY 2023 FFO I guidance is therefore 
achieved at the top of the range. 
As part of the full year audited report GCP revalued its full portfolio, recording a like-for-like revaluation loss of 
9%. Property revaluation and capital gains amounted to a negative balance of EUR890 million, as GCP recorded negative 
revaluation across the entire portfolio. The portfolio has been revalued in full by independent external valuers, 
bringing the portfolio value to the most up-to-date status. The revaluation loss is driven by higher discount and cap 
rates as a result of higher interest rates. The yield expansion was partially offset by the operational growth driven 
by higher in-place rent and lower vacancy. Portfolio valuations remain materially below replacements costs and benefit 
from the systemic supply/demand imbalance which is resulting in acceleration of rental growth in GCP's portfolio 
locations. 
In 2023, GCP continued its proactive approach of strengthening liquidity, reducing refinance risk and maintaining a 
conservative financial profile with stable LTV ratio. Successful disposals along with proactive repayment of bonds 
enhanced the liquidity position of the Company, while the strong operational performance and the suspension of the 2022 
dividend allowed GCP to maintain an LTV of 37%, remaining broadly stable compared to the 36% as at the end of 2022. 
During the year, GCP successfully disposed assets amounting to EUR306 million, at a slight discount to book value of 3%, 
thereby generating profit over total cost of EUR72 million and affirming the company's capacity to successfully dispose 
properties even in a challenging economic environment. 
GCP raised over EUR550 million of new bank financing in 2023, supporting further its liquidity position. The Company's 
average cost of debt was 1.9% as at year-end 2023, as compared to 1.3% at year-end 2022. GCP decided to raise secured 
debt, using its large pool of unencumbered assets, with relatively higher cost of debt compared to its existing debt, 
and significantly lower compared to the current bond market, in order to significantly strengthening its liquidity 
position and extending the refinancing period further, thereby significantly reducing the refinancing risk. As of 
December 2023, GCP had an average debt maturity of 5.3 years and cash and liquid assets of EUR1.2 billion, which 
including signed disposals cover its debt maturities for the next three years, until the end of 2026. 
While the market situation has recently shown certain improvements, macroeconomic uncertainty remains, and transaction 
markets have yet to open up sufficiently and thus uncertainty remains as to how the Company's leverage will develop. 
GCP's management believes that in the current environment it is more prudent to be conservative when it comes to 
capital and liquidity and to continue its focus on deleveraging. Therefore GCP announced its decision not to pay the 
dividend for 2023. 
Refael Zamir, CEO of Grand City Properties: "I am proud of our team members from all the departments which contributed 
to achieve all of our main goals of this year. Despite these challenging market conditions we succeeded to reach the 
top range of our guidance for 2023, recording a strong operational growth and a significant improvement of our solid 
liquidity position. Our financial profile remained stable, as our successful proactive measures and initiatives 
counterbalanced the negative revaluation of our portfolio, positioning the Company well to execute its internal growth 
strategy. I wish to express my appreciation to all our team members for their hard work and dedication during this 
year." 
Financial statements for FY 2023 are available on the Company's website: 
https://www.grandcityproperties.com/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/ 
For definitions of the alternative performance measures please see the relevant section in the pages 128 - 130 of the 
financial statements for FY 2023, which you can find on the website under investor relations > publications > financial 
reports or follow this link: 
https://www.grandcityproperties.com/fileadmin/user_upload/03_investor_relations/Downloads/2023/GCP_FY_2023.pdf 
About the Company 
The Company is a specialist in residential real estate, value-add opportunities in densely populated areas primarily in 
Germany and London. The Company's strategy is to improve its properties by repositioning and intensive tenant 
management, and then create value by subsequently raising occupancy and rental levels. Further information: 
www.grandcityproperties.com 
Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated 
under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 37, Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 
Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre 
de Commerce et des Sociétés Luxembourg) under number B 165 560. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime 
Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange. 
Contact: 
Grand City Properties S.A. 
37, Boulevard Joseph II, 
L-1840 Luxembourg 
T: +352 28 77 87 86 
E: info@grandcity.lu 
www.grandcityproperties.com 
 
Investor Relations Team: 
Grand City Properties S.A. 
E: gcp-ir@grandcity.lu 
 
DISCLAIMER: 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. 
THE SECURITIES MENTIONED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES 
SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE SECURITIES ACT), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT 
REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE 
SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DIRECTED AT AND IS ONLY BEING DISTRIBUTED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM TO (I) PERSONS WHO HAVE 
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND 
MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005 (THE ORDER), (II) HIGH NET WORTH ENTITIES, AND OTHER PERSONS TO WHOM 
IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 49 OF THE ORDER, AND (III) PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY 
OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED (ALL SUCH PERSONS TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS RELEVANT PERSONS). THIS

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2024 01:46 ET (05:46 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
