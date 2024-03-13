

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to 97.67 against the yen and 1.6513 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 97.53 and 1.6531, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.6619 and 0.8929 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6605 and 0.8910, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 99.00 against the yen, 1.62 against the euro, 0.67 against the greenback and 0.90 against the loonie.



