

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Klockner & Co SE (KCO), a German steel company, reported that its fourth quarter net loss attributable to shareholders from continuing operations narrowed to 35 million euros or 0.35 euros per share from 42 million euros or 0.39 euros per share in the prior year.



But net loss for the fourth quarter widened to 182 million euros from 42 million euros last year. On a per share basis, net loss was 1.82 euros compared to 0.39 euros in the prior year.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was 12 million euros compared to negative 16 million euros in the prior year.



Quarterly sales declined to 1.61 billion euros from 1.78 billion euros in the previous year.



A dividend of 0.20 euros per share will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting compared to 0.40 euros per share in 2022.



For 2024, Klockner & Co expects considerably stronger demand in its key European and North American markets. The company expects a considerable increase in shipments and sales. It also expects a considerable year-on-year increase in EBITDA before material special effects.



EBITDA before material special effects in the first-quarter of 2024 is expected to be considerably higher than in the preceding quarter at 30 million euros to 70 million euros.



