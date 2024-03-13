

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to 1.7712 against the euro and 91.03 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7760 and 90.78, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to 0.6170 and 1.0725 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6149 and 1.0736, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.74 against the euro, 93.00 against the yen, 0.63 against the greenback and 1.06 against the aussie.



