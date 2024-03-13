Manchester-based global employment law and HR consultancy, Peninsula Group, has today announced a new three-year, £3 million charity partnership.

The chosen charities are DEBRA UK, Air Ambulances UK, and Together for Short Lives.

Peter Done, CEO and Founder at Peninsula Group, says, "We are absolutely delighted to announce our new charity partnerships, and have chosen three wonderful charities to support.

"Following our successful partnership with Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, I wanted to find out what causes our employees hold close to their hearts. After reading through hundreds of nominations, there were three causes that clearly stood out, so we're delighted to make this commitment to them today.

"Peninsula Group will raise £1m for each charity over the next three years, for a total minimum commitment of £3m. To raise this ambitious target, our employees will take part in multiple fundraising activities throughout the partnership, starting with the London Marathon in April.

"The company will also be enabling employees to sign up for payroll giving. All fundraising activities and payroll deductions will be matched pound for pound in corporate donations, ensuring that the £3m minimum target is achieved. Giving back to the community through donations of time and financial support is one of the key foundations of the Peninsula Group and aligns with our core group values We Care, We Take Action, and We Do the Right Thing. There is so much that we can do to help, and we're excited about the difference we can make to each of our chosen charities over the next three years."

Tony Byrne, CEO at DEBRA UK, says, ""From the first day that I met Peter Done and the Peninsula team up in Manchester I was incredibly impressed by their professionalism and dedication to delivering a first-class service to their thousands of customers all over the globe and thus I'm immensely proud that an organisation of their standing has chosen DEBRA UK as their charity partner for the next three years. There are many opportunities for our organisations and colleagues to work together to raise much-needed awareness of EB and vital funding that will help take us another step closer to achieving our vision of a world where no one suffers with EB. On the behalf of everyone at DEBRA and the UK EB community, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Peter and the entire Peninsula group team for this opportunity, and we look forward to working together to BE the difference for EB in 2024 and beyond".

Simmy Akhtar, Air Ambulances UK CEO, says, "Upon meeting the Peninsula team, it was fantastic to witness firsthand how closely their values resonate with ours. We are so thrilled and very grateful that Peninsula have chosen Air Ambulances UK as one of their national charity partners. Air ambulance charities are collectively dispatched to over 107 lifesaving missions each day across the UK, delivering advanced pre-hospital care to people with a sudden life-threatening injury or illness, saving lives and improving patient outcomes. Each lifesaving mission by air costs on average £4,510 and are funded almost entirely by donations. We look forward to showcasing the outcomes of our partnership with Peninsula and we are thankful that the partnership will help specialist critical care teams to keep flying across the UK".

Andy Fletcher, CEO at Together for Short Lives, says, "We could not be more grateful to Peninsula Group for choosing us as one of their charity partners for the next three years. It's wonderful news for us to share during these incredibly challenging financial times. Children with a life-limiting or life-threatening condition, and their families, need the support of their local children's hospice now more than ever. I'm thrilled that Peninsula Group will help us make sure these families get the very best care and support they need today, tomorrow and into the future, so they can make the most of every precious moment they have together".

