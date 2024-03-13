Conservatory Insulations: How NASA-inspired technology could transform 'expensive white elephant' for millions of homeowners

MANCHESTER, England, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "There are five million conservatories in the UK and they are a problem," says Matt Forrest.

They are too cold in the winter and too hot in the summer - leaving this room out of bounds for most of the year.

Many homeowners inherit the issue when they buy the house or choose to build one because it's a 'stylish, cost-effective extension' without the need for planning permission.

Salesman Matt, who launched Conservatory Insulations with Peter ten years ago, said, "Every single uninsulated conservatory is a problem. It's inherent in the design of the building. You can envisage yourself on a sunny day overlooking the garden. But in reality it's an expensive white elephant and there's probably two weeks a year you could use your conservatory in its original state. What we'd do is give you back the room you thought you were getting in the first place."

Matt launched Conservatory Insulations in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, after finding a groundbreaking solution which was born out of a 'Dairy Milk' style insulation system.

He said, "We took out panels and replaced them with powder coated aluminium with styrofoam in between and 20mm round the edges, raised to 70mm, which looks like Cadbury's Dairy Milk from the outside."

Matt then discovered true foiled quilt insulation that reflected sunlight in the summer to stay cool in the summer and retain heat in the winter.

He said, "Everyone else used a polymer silver skin which shrivelled up like a crisp packet when exposed to sunlight."

They then launched CI's cutting-edge C.H.R.I.S® system which uses a six-layer aluminium quilt and technology researched and developed by NASA on the Apollo Space Shuttle.

It helps to reduce up to 90 per cent of heat loss through the roof and control the temperature all-year round.

Matt said, "We've used the same principle as on the space shuttle but cut the size and number of layers to six to ensure conservatories don't get too hot in the summer or too cold in the winter."

Fitted in more than 30,000 properties from Lands End to John O'Groats, the business has expanded from just three employees to around 70 and a newly refurbished HQ.

They've also launched Tile Your Conservatory three years ago then Elite Garden Studios last year as business booms.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2361374/Conservatory_Insulations.jpg

