

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L) Wednesday reported earnings before tax of 23.194 billion euros for the full year, 5.1 percent higher than 22.070 billion euros in the previous year, primarily helped by growth in sales in almost all markets.



Operating result was 22.576 billion euros, up from 22.109 billion euros last year.



Earnings attributable to Volkswagen shareholders increased to 16.013 billion euros or 31.92 euros per share from 14.881 billion euros or 29.66 euros per share a year ago.



Sales revenue grew 15.5 percent to 322.284 billion euros from 279.050 billion euros in the previous year.



