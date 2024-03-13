Anzeige
Petrofac Limited: Block Listing of Shares

DJ Petrofac Limited: Block Listing of Shares 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: Block Listing of Shares 
13-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
13 March 2024 
 
Petrofac Limited (the "Company") 
 
Block Listing of Shares 
 
 
Petrofac Limited announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock 
Exchange for the block listing and admission of 3,324,237 ordinary shares of USUSD0.02 each in the capital of the Company 
("New Shares") to be admitted to the Official List and to be traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange 
("Admission"). 
 
The New Shares will be issued in connection with distributions to participants of The Petrofac Performance Share Plan 
2014 and The Petrofac Deferred Bonus Plan 2021 and allotted to the Company's Employment Benefit Trust. The New Shares 
when issued will rank, from Admission, pari passu in all respects with the existing shares and will have the right to 
receive all dividends and distributions declared in respect of issued share capital of the Company after Admission. 
 
The total issued share capital of the Company following Admission will be 525,373,758 Shares and the total number of 
voting rights of the Company will be 525,373,758 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the 
calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their 
interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company 
does not hold any shares in Treasury. 
 
Admission is expected to become effective on 14 March 2024. 
 
For further information contact: 
Petrofac Limited 
+44 (0) 20 7811 4900 
 
James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations 
James.boothroyd@petrofac.com 
 
Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications 
Sophie.reid@petrofac.com 
 
Tulchan Communications Group 
+44 (0) 20 7353 4200 
petrofac@tulchangroup.com 
Martin Robinson 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: ALS 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  309250 
EQS News ID:  1857149 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1857149&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

