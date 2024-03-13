Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Goldaktie vor Vervielfachung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.03.2024 | 08:36
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

London & Associated Properties Plc - Resignation of Director

London & Associated Properties Plc - Resignation of Director

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

13 March 2024

LONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC ("LAP", or "the Company"):

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

LAP today announces that Howard Goldring, one of its Non-Executive Directors, has resigned and will leave the company on 30th June 2024.

John Heller, Chairman and CEO commented: "Howard joined the company in July 1992 and has provided invaluable advice and guidance to the Board over the past 30 years, having over 40 years' experience of the real estate market. We are grateful to him for all of his wise counsel and wish him all the best going forward."

LAP has no plans to replace Howard on the Board currently.

Ends.

For further information, please contact:

John Heller, Chief Executive, LAP. Tel: 020 7415 5000


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.