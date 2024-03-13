

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish clothing company Inditex (IDEXF.PK) Wednesday said its profit before tax for the full year increased to 6.870 billion euros from 5.358 billion euros a year ago, primarily helped by growth in sales.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA rose 13.9 percent year-on-year to 9.9 billion euros.



Net income increased 30.3 percent to 5.4 billion euros.



Sales for the year grew 10.4 percent to 35.9 billion euros.



The company's Board has proposed a dividend of 1.54 euros per share, up 28 percent from last year. The dividend, that includes an ordinary dividend of 1.04 euros per share and a bonus dividend of 0.50 euros per share, will be paid in two equal parts. On May 2, a payment of 0.77 euros per share will be made with ex-date April 29, and an equal amount will be paid on November 4 with ex-date October 31.



