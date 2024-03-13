

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production decreased as initially estimated in January, the latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The volume of industrial production fell a working-day-adjusted 4.1 percent annually in January, slower than the 7.6 percent fall a month ago. That was in line with the flash report published on March 6.



Production dropped in the majority of the manufacturing subsections, the agency said.



The manufacture of computer, electronic, and optical products slumped by 18.7 percent annually in January, and that of transport equipment slid by 4.7 percent. Meanwhile, production of food products, beverages, and tobacco products was 7.6 percent higher.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 1.1 percent in January, reversing a 0.2 percent rebound in the previous month, as estimated.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken