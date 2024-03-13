Vonage Contact Center recognised by Juniper Research for standout features including powerful CRM integrations and its ability to augment AI capabilities

Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), has been named Platinum Winner for Best Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) Solution at the Telco Innovation Awards.

Vonage was named a winner for Vonage Contact Center (VCC), a multi-tenant cloud-based solution built from the Vonage Communications Platform (VCP), a unique combination of contact centre, unified communications, composable communications APIs and conversational commerce solutions that can all be integrated within a single pane of glass. VCC enables companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely, providing next-generation communications between customers, agents, employees and business partners that are more flexible, intelligent and personal.

VCC was recognised by Juniper Research for its standout features, including its powerful integrations with CRM platforms such as Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Dynamics, ServiceNow, Zendesk, and any web-based CRM or business application via ContactPad Anywhere. Additionally, VCC was lauded for its ability to augment AI capabilities using Vonage AI Studio, a low code/no code tool to design, create and deploy customer engagement solutions that operate in natural language using artificial intelligence across channels such as voice, SMS, and messaging apps like WhatsApp. Vonage's native AI Virtual Assistant is increasingly used by contact centre customers, freeing up agents for more complex tasks, smoothing peaks in demand and extending operating hours.

"We are thrilled to have been recognised as Platinum winner for Best CCaaS Solution at the Telco Innovation Awards," said Savinay Berry, EVP of Product and Engineering for Vonage. "Backed by the Vonage Communications Platform, VCC powers more intelligent, flexible, personalised communications and engagements and helps businesses meet the complex needs of modern consumers. This award is testament to the relentless focus we apply to both our product and services every day in order to guarantee our customers' success."

The Telco Innovation Awards, presented by Juniper Research as part of the Future Digital Awards, has showcased new cutting-edge products and services in the telecommunications space since 2020. The Future Digital Awards recognise the very best tech vendors at the forefront of their respective fields, with awards given for areas including fintech, retail and telemedia.

