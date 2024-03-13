DJ Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist (WLDL LN) Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-March-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 309.2979 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19498363 CODE: WLDL LN ISIN: FR0010315770 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDL LN Sequence No.: 309267 EQS News ID: 1857339 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

