DJ Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist (JPNU LN) Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-March-2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 158.9276 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3241287 CODE: JPNU LN ISIN: FR0010245514 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNU LN Sequence No.: 309265 EQS News ID: 1857335 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1857335&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2024 04:11 ET (08:11 GMT)