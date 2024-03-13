DJ Amundi Global Emerging Bond Markit iBoxx - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Emerging Bond Markit iBoxx - UCITS ETF Dist (LEMB LN) Amundi Global Emerging Bond Markit iBoxx - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-March-2024 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Emerging Bond Markit iBoxx - UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 76.34 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1063801 CODE: LEMB LN ISIN: LU1686830909 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1686830909 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMB LN Sequence No.: 309377 EQS News ID: 1857563 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 13, 2024 04:20 ET (08:20 GMT)