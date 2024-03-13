

ECHING (dpa-AFX) - Kontron Transportation, a company of Kontron AG (KOTRF.PK, KOTFY.PK), said on Wednesday that it has bagged 34 million euros public procurement contract for the construction of a Global System for Mobile Communication-Railways or GSM-R system in the Czech Republic.



This project will take about 3 years to complete and the project work will start in March 2024.



The construction work extends the existing GSM-R digital radio network operated by the state organization on the line between the city Hranice and the border with the Slovak Republic.



This GSM-R system, which provides a wide range of voice and data services required for daily railway operations, is a further step towards modernizing the railways in the Czech Republic.



The contract work aims for a smooth running GSM-R network for future European train control system or ETCS.



