ECHING (dpa-AFX) - Kontron Transportation, a company of Kontron AG (KOTRF.PK, KOTFY.PK), said on Wednesday that it has bagged 34 million euros public procurement contract for the construction of a Global System for Mobile Communication-Railways or GSM-R system in the Czech Republic.
This project will take about 3 years to complete and the project work will start in March 2024.
The construction work extends the existing GSM-R digital radio network operated by the state organization on the line between the city Hranice and the border with the Slovak Republic.
This GSM-R system, which provides a wide range of voice and data services required for daily railway operations, is a further step towards modernizing the railways in the Czech Republic.
The contract work aims for a smooth running GSM-R network for future European train control system or ETCS.
