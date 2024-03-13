ProteoNic Announces Partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks and Joins the Ginkgo Technology Network

LEIDEN, Netherlands, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProteoNic Biosciences, a leading provider of premium vector technology and services for the production of biologics, today announced a partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity. This strategic alliance will grant Ginkgo Bioworks' customers access to ProteoNic's state of the art vector technology in the field of protein production as well as to novel viral vector technology for cell and gene therapy applications. This also marks ProteoNic's joining the Ginkgo Technology Network, a groundbreaking ecosystem of cutting-edge technology partners dedicated to driving innovation in customer R&D programs.

"This collaboration opens a significant opportunity for ProteoNic and its customers," says Frank Pieper, ProteoNic's CEO. "This partnership seamlessly aligns with our core mission of supporting our clients in enabling production of complex biologics, driving capacity enhancements and achieving cost-of-goods savings in biologics manufacturing, while also tackling critical hurdles in viral vector manufacturing for cell and gene therapies."

ProteoNic's premium vector technology is broadly applicable across cell lines and product classes, including complex molecules which are difficult to express by conventional technology. Application of this novel technology enables production of complex molecules at economically viable levels, resolves capacity constraints and reduces manufacturing costs. Applied to viral vectors, it has the capacity to resolve bottlenecks currently associated with LV and AAV production.

The Ginkgo Technology Network brings together a diverse array of partners, spanning AI, genetic medicines, biologics, and manufacturing, with the aim of integrating their capabilities to provide customers with robust end-to-end solutions for successful R&D outcomes.

"I've known and admired the ProteoNic team for several years and am thrilled to welcome them to the Ginkgo Technology Network," said Anna Marie Wagner, Ginkgo's SVP, Head of AI and Corporate Development. "Their expertise and premium technology adds tremendous value to our network, enhancing our ability to provide comprehensive solutions to our customers across various biotech sectors."

About ProteoNic BV

ProteoNic is a privately held company with offices in Leiden, the Netherlands and in the Boston area, USA. The company offers technology and services for the generation of cell lines and viral vectors with greatly improved production characteristics. The company commercializes its proprietary 2G UNic® technology through licensing and partnership arrangements.

For more information, see www.proteonic.nl.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com and www.concentricbyginkgo.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as X (formerly known as Twitter) (@Ginkgo and @ConcentricByGBW), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks) or LinkedIn.

