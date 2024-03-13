TOKEN TERMINAL

TRON Network integrated with Token Terminal



13-March-2024 / 10:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Zürich, Switzerland, March 12, 2024 - TRON DAO has collaborated with Token Terminal, integrating the TRON network's data into Token Terminal's sophisticated suite of data analytics tools. This collaboration promises to transform the way investors and analysts access and leverage TRON's data. Token Terminal's Data Partnership is a comprehensive on-chain data analytics service for L1s, L2s, and app-chains. It involves running nodes for a partner's chain, making its data available in raw, decoded, and standardized formats across Token Terminal's platforms and products, including the Terminal Pro , API , and Data Room . Additionally, the partnership extends to cover qualitative aspects of the TRON network, including detailed research articles and regular podcast updates, enriching the data with deeper, contextual insights into the network. Oskari Tempakka, Head of Growth at Token Terminal, commented on the increasing demand for TRON network data: "At Token Terminal, we've observed a growing interest towards TRON among our institutional clients. The TRON network consistently ranks at the top for on-chain user activity, and holds a dominant lead in stablecoin transactions across all of crypto. We're excited to offer our users the ability to delve deeper into the on-chain activity that's driving TRON network's growth and adoption." With the integration of TRON network's data into Token Terminal, users gain access to a wide array of powerful data analytics tools. Key features include: Standardized financial and alternative metrics: Conduct in-depth due diligence through the analysis of key financial and alternative metrics on the TRON network.

Comparative performance analysis: Compare TRON's performance against other blockchain projects, to gain valuable insights about the network's positioning.

Trending contracts: Analyze the top 1,000 trending contracts on TRON to uncover insights about the most dominant market sectors, projects, and smart contracts in the ecosystem.

Trending wallets: Track trending wallets on TRON to better understand the type of accounts that drive usage on the network.

User retention: Easily assess TRON network's user retention rates and benchmark them against other major blockchains.

Stablecoins: Analyze key stablecoin statistics across the TRON network and compare it among other major blockchains. Dave Uhryniak, Ecosystem Lead at TRON DAO, commented on the integration, "This collaboration with Token Terminal marks a significant step in elevating TRON's visibility and accessibility. The comprehensive data analytics provided by Token Terminal will enable a deeper understanding of TRON's network and its strategic position in the blockchain industry. We are excited to see how this integration will enhance TRON's engagement with the broader crypto community and contribute to our network's growth." With this partnership, TRON network's data is now also accessible through Token Terminal's ' Crypto Fundamentals ' application on the Bloomberg Terminal App Portal. In addition, Tronix (TRX), the native utility token of the TRON network, is eligible to be included in the MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index Suite - a first-of-its-kind fundamentally-weighted basket of crypto assets that offers investors exposure to multi-token baskets, weighted based on economic traction. For additional details on this partnership, and to explore the range of data products offered by Token Terminal, please visit tokenterminal.com. About Token Terminal Launched in 2020, Token Terminal has established itself as a household name in the crypto data analytics market. Most recently, the platform was integrated into the Bloomberg Terminal, as the first crypto data analytics application of its kind. Further, Token Terminal has partnered with MarketVector to maintain fundamentals-weighted crypto asset indexes. Oskari Tempakka oskari@tokenterminal.xyz About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of March 2023, it has over 217.38 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 7.27 billion total transactions, and over $25.53 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country. TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum Media Contact Hayward Wong press@tron.network Contact Details Oskari Tempakka oskari@tokenterminal.xyz



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



