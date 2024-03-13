United Renewables Limited: Decoding Climate Change: United Renewables' Climate Podcast Reveals the Facts, Evidence, and Definitive Solutions

Chris Caldwell CEO of United Renewables and Host of the Conversations on Climate Podcast

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Renewables, a prominent renewable energy company, is excited to announce the ongoing success of its podcast, Conversations on Climate where world leading experts share facts, evidence, and definitive answers to the big questions everyone is asking.

Now in its third year, the podcast has established itself as a reliable source of climate change information, featuring interviews with experts in climate science, policy, and innovative solutions.

Each episode of the podcast dives deep into a specific aspect of climate change, presenting the latest scientific research, exploring the impact on communities and ecosystems, and showcasing groundbreaking solutions to tackle the crisis. Renowned climate academics, policy experts, business leaders, and entrepreneurs driving the shift to a low-carbon economy are among the podcast's esteemed guests.

"We're thrilled with the podcast's positive reception and its role in informing and inspiring action on climate change," said Chris Caldwell, CEO of United Renewables. "In the face of the escalating climate crisis, it's crucial that we have access to accurate information and insights to guide our actions. Our podcast provides a platform for expert voices on climate change and highlights the cutting-edge solutions being developed to address the crisis."

As United Renewables gears up for Season 4 of the "Conversations on Climate Podcast," we are actively seeking experts in the fields of climate change, business, leadership, policy, and science to join us for engaging and informative conversations. By becoming a guest on our podcast, you can take advantage of several benefits, including:

Exposure to a large and engaged audience: Our podcast has a dedicated following of listeners who are passionate about climate change and sustainability. By appearing on the podcast, you can share your message with a wide audience and raise your profile as a thought leader in your field.

Opportunity to share your message: The podcast provides a platform for you to share your insights, experiences, and solutions with a receptive audience. Whether you are working on a new project or initiative related to climate change, or you simply want to share your perspective on the latest research and trends, our podcast is the perfect platform to do so.

Potential to connect with other experts: Our podcast brings together experts from a variety of fields, providing a valuable opportunity for you to connect with like-minded professionals and foster collaboration and innovation.

Chance to educate and inspire: By sharing your insights and experiences on the podcast, you can help to educate and inspire listeners about the importance of addressing climate change and the solutions that are available.

Opportunity to promote your brand: If you are representing an organisation or company, appearing on the podcast can be a valuable opportunity to promote your brand and raise awareness about your products or services.



If you are passionate about climate change and have expertise in one of these areas, we encourage you to reach out to us to learn more about becoming a guest on the podcast.

The podcast is accessible on all major platforms, including Podbean, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Listeners can also subscribe to the podcast on the United Renewables website for updates on new episodes and bonus content.

To discover more about the podcast and tune in to the latest episodes, visit the United Renewables website.

About United Renewables:

United Renewables is at the forefront of the renewable energy sector, dedicated to providing diverse green energy solutions, including solar, wind, hydro, and bioenergy. The company is committed to fostering sustainable futures, reducing global carbon footprints, and empowering businesses and communities through innovation and environmental stewardship.

About the Conversations on Climate Podcast:

United Renewables' Conversations on Climate podcast, now in its third season, offers enlightening insights on climate change. The podcast combines academic knowledge with practical industry experience, covering topics from leadership to green innovations. Season 3, developed in collaboration with the London Business School Alumni Energy Club, provides a roadmap for professionals navigating the climate conundrum.

For the latest episodes and updates, subscribe to the Conversations on Climate Channel on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Podbean, and Spotify.

Conversations on Climateis a joint production of United Renewables and the London Business School Alumni Energy Club.

Conversations on Climate brings world-leading thinkers from business and academia together to share their expertise on the subject of climate change. Guests include Sir Andrew Likierman , Julio Dal Poz , Professor Jean-Pierre Benoît , Professor Ioannou , Tara Schmidt , Professor Dan Cable , Professor Zoe Chance , Professor Lynda Gratton , Tom Gosling , Eduardo Famini Silva , Dr. Linda Yueh , Yariv Cohen , François Ortalo-Magné , Professor Randall Peterson , Matt Winning , Abel Martins Alexandre , Dr. Marcel Olbert , Professor Rupert Merson, Costas Markides, Professor Brian Caulfield, and CT Greenbank.

