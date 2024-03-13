

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were slightly higher on Wednesday as investors continued to bet on at least a 25-bps rate cut by the Federal Reserve in June.



After February's U.S. core CPI inflation surprised with an acceleration, traders shifted their focus to U.S. producer price inflation and retail sales figures due this week to gauge the Federal Reserve's potential path for interest rate cuts.



The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meets on March 19 and 20, with investors awaiting fresh signals of possible rate cut timings.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 14 points, or 0.2 percent, at 8,101 after adding 0.8 percent on Tuesday.



The dollar index was up modestly in European trade while the S&P 500 eyed its 18th record close of 2024.



