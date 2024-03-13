DJ Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1 LN) Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 13-March-2024 / 10:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 12-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 321.6642 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1978182 CODE: CG1 LN ISIN: FR0010655712 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010655712 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 LN Sequence No.: 309501 EQS News ID: 1857855 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1857855&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2024 05:05 ET (09:05 GMT)