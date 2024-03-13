

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rebounded on Wednesday after settling lower in the previous session amid uncertainty over the pace of Fed rate cuts.



Benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 1.1 percent to $82.81 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 1.1 percent at $78.44.



Heightened geopolitical tensions lent some support after a wave of drone strikes targeted Russia's oil refineries for the second day in a row.



'The Ryazan oil refinery was attacked by a drone,' Pavel Malkov, the governor of the Ryazan region that lies some 200 kilometres (120 miles) southeast of Moscow, wrote on Telegram.



Oil prices also benefited from industry data showing a large, unexpected draw in U.S. crude inventories and a report from OPEC that said global oil demand will likely remain strong this year and in 2025.



According to the American Petroleum Institute, U.S. crude stockpiles shrank by 5.5 million barrels in the week to March 8 versus expectations for a build of 0.4 million barrels.



OPEC expects oil demand this year to rise 1.43 million barrels per day over the previous year, slightly up from an earlier forecast for a rise of 1.42 million barrels per day.



