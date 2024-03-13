HONOR Magic6 Pro: The First Smartphone to Earn Five DXOMARK 2024 Golden Labels

HONOR Sets a New Global Standard with Unprecedented Achievements in Smartphone Excellence

LONDON, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HONOR has once again redefined the boundaries of the premium smartphone segment with its latest flagship, the HONOR Magic6 Pro. The flagship device is the first-ever smartphone to be awarded five 2024 Gold labels by DXOMARK, noted by the renowned independent consumer tech benchmarker the HONOR Magic6 Pro excels across the board with its superior rear and selfie cameras, immersive audio experience, vibrant display, and long-lasting battery life. This accomplishment signifies HONOR's unwavering commitment to innovation and its leadership in harnessing cutting-edge technology to enhance user experience.

The HONOR Magic6 Pro has proven its exceptional prowess across a comprehensive range of DXOMARK tests, attaining recognition in DXOMARK's ultra-premium category:

Rear and Selfie Cameras: Elevating mobile photography to new heights, the HONOR Magic6 Pro has received Gold Labels for both its rear and selfie cameras. The device's sophisticated AI imaging system featuring a high-resolution front camera and a powerful rear camera array, ensures captivating photos and videos under any condition.

Audio Mastery: With a score of 155 in the DXOMARK Audio test, the HONOR Magic6 Pro delivers outstanding audio performance. Whether for playback or recording, the device provides a rich and immersive sound experience, showcasing HONOR's commitment to delivering superior audio quality.

Display Brilliance: The HONOR Magic6 Pro's OLED display, boasting a resolution of 1280 x 2800 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, received a top score of 157 in the DXOMARK Display test. This highlights the device's brilliant display capabilities, offering users an all-around excellent viewing experience in various use cases

Unmatched Battery Life: Leading the Battery ranking with a top score of 157, the HONOR Magic6 Pro is equipped with a large 5600 mAh battery that provides more than three and a half days of autonomy under moderate usage. It's rare in the industry for an ultra-premium device to achieve this top battery performance. The device showcases impressive improvements in autonomy and charging, making it a standout choice for users seeking long-lasting battery life.

Leading the Way in Premium Smartphone Category

The HONOR Magic6 Pro's five golden labels from DXOMARK represent a significant milestone for HONOR and the smartphone industry. This achievement not only emphasizes HONOR's commitment to innovation and excellence but also reinforces its leadership in the ultra-premium market.

"We are incredibly proud of the HONOR Magic6 Pro's remarkable achievements and the recognition from DXOMARK with five 2024 Gold labels. This is a testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with smartphones," said Bond Zhang, CEO at HONOR UK. "The HONOR Magic6 Pro embodies our vision of delivering an unparalleled user experience, combining cutting-edge technology with user-centric design."

