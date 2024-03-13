

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday, after having fallen the most in a month in the previous session, tracking an upmove in Treasury yields to one-week highs. Spot gold was marginally higher at $2,158.94 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures slid 0.1 percent to $2,164.45.



Gold prices fell more than 1.2 percent on Tuesday after a second straight month of stronger-than-expected inflation effectively shut the door on the possibility of a near-term rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.



That said, markets haven't dismissed the possibility of the interest rate reduction in June yet.



According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders currently price in a 57 percent chance of a 25-basis-point (bps) interest rate cut during that month.



Markets now eagerly await U.S. producer price inflation and retail sales figures this week to gauge the Federal Reserve's potential path for interest rate cuts.



The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on March 19 and 20 will also be watched closely for signals of possible rate cut timings.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken