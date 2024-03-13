Anzeige
Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review
13.03.2024
Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 13 March 2024

Name of applicant:

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

Name of scheme:

General purposes block listing March 2023

Period of return:

From:

13 September 2023

To:

12 March 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

25,965,119

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

N/A

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

4,400,000

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

21,565,119

Name of contact:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone number of contact:

Telephone: 01534 700000


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.