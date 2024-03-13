Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 13 March 2024
Name of applicant:
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
Name of scheme:
General purposes block listing March 2023
Period of return:
From:
13 September 2023
To:
12 March 2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
25,965,119
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
N/A
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
4,400,000
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
21,565,119
Name of contact:
Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone number of contact:
Telephone: 01534 700000