Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of bond loan issued by Huddinge Kommun on STO Corporate Bonds (157/24)

Correction regarding issuer template. Updated issuer template attached. Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Huddinge Kommun with effect from 2024-03-13. Last day of trading is set to 2029-03-12. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1203363