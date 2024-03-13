CORAS Awarded Contract With the US Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Webster Outlying Field to Supports Its Project Database Needs

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / CORAS Federal, a FedRAMP High Software as a Service (SaaS) is proud to announce a contract with the United States Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Webster Outlying Field (WOLF) in support of its Project Management needs across the entire organization. The scope of the contract will support all WOLF projects to work across all existing systems to create interfaces, automations, workflows, analyses, reporting, and visualizations to enable leadership near-instant information status.

NAWCAD WOLF is a rapid capability engineering organization and an organic Lead Systems Integrator (oLSI®). Its historical site at Webster Field is located in St. Inigoes, Maryland, where they manage, collaborate, and develop innovative technologies and systems to support the warfighter.

"We are honored to support NAWCAD WOLF's need for scalable and agile data management of their projects, workflows, analyses, and reporting," said CORAS President and CTO Dan Naselius. "CORAS' FedRAMP High platform delivers the security architecture requirements for NAWCAD WOLF to enable rapid deployment, as well as the ability to capture strategic and command-level views of its project funding, scope, schedules, historical data, trends, milestones, and centralized reporting. CORAS will deliver the data standardization, analysis, interfaces, reporting, and visualization across WOLF that gives Navy leadership the complete information it needs right now."

ABOUT CORAS: CORAS uses AI/natural language processing (NLP) and business analytics to provide real time data and the decision advantage that leadership needs in a constant state of readiness. CORAS delivers core business processes, live reporting, and analysis to Program Offices and Program Executive Offices and other environments with complex, siloed data challenges. With no rip and replace requirements, CORAS is up and running in days, configured to work alongside existing programs to illuminate dark data, transform existing information, and provide real-time interaction and reporting. CORAS SaaS FedRAMP High runs on the Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router Network (NIPRNet) and Secure Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPRNet) and has Impact Level (IL) 4/5 controls built-in through AWS GovCloud.

CORAS software can be purchased via GSA Schedule, NASA SEWP, SIBR/STTR, and multiple third parties including Carahsoft and AWS Public Sector Marketplace. www.CORAS.com

