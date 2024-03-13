Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure's Flexi-Pave Revolutionizes Safety, Aesthetics, and Storm Water Management for 'Estates at Carpenters' 55+ Community

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) continues to lead the industry with its proprietary Flexi®-Pave technology. The management at 'Estates at Carpenters' in Lakeland, Florida, has chosen Flexi®-Pave as the ultimate solution for their safety, stormwater management, and aesthetic needs.

Elevating Safety and Aesthetics

The 'Estates at Carpenters' thoughtful design for residents aged 55 and above, places a premium on safety and visual appeal. After thorough research, they recognized that Flexi®-Pave perfectly aligns with their goals. Laub's Landscaping, a certified KBI Flexi®-Pave installer with over 9 years of expertise, secured the contract to install 10,000 square feet of this innovative material. (www.laubslandscape.com) The result? A slip-free surface that seamlessly integrates into the community's landscape while effectively managing stormwater runoff.

Flexi®-Pave: Unrivaled Excellence

Slip-Free Surface: Flexi®-Pave ensures safety for residents and visitors alike. Its unique composition provides traction without compromising aesthetics.

Aesthetic Versatility: From pathways to communal areas, Flexi®-Pave blends seamlessly with the environment, enhancing the community's visual appeal.

Effective Stormwater Management: By allowing water to permeate through its porous structure, Flexi®-Pave minimizes runoff and contributes to sustainable water management.

Ergonomic Effect of Flexi®-Pave: The combined materials contribute to the comfort of walking.

Kevin Bagnall, Chairman/CEO of AP&I, emphasizes, "Flexi®-Pave stands out as the only solution that combines safety, aesthetics, and environmental consciousness. This installation reinforces our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our clients."

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp

Specializing in environmental technologies, Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. converts recycled tire material into sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product, Flexi®-Pave, known for its strength, flexibility, and porosity, is ideal for various applications, including shoreline break walls and marine projects. The company is committed to environmental stewardship, incorporating water purification technology and exploring waste-to-energy power generation.

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave, harnessing the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI's proprietary technology, creates sustainable infrastructure construction products. Renowned for its permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance, Flexi®-Pave has seen successful installations in prestigious locations such as Yellowstone National Park, Arlington National Cemetery, Red Butte Gardens (Utah), Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline, and Kew Botanical Gardens (London, England).

About Next Generation Agriculture

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure's Next Generation Agriculture division focuses on innovative agricultural solutions, emphasizing sustainable practices under the "Nature Soak" brand, featuring ASCOGEL.

Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG)

Addressing the Global Challenge: Algae and Red Tide Infestation - a Serious Health Hazard

AP&I is at the forefront of combating algae infestation with its ingenious Algae Vessels (AVs). These strategically placed vessels target and eliminate harmful Algae Blooms, including Red Tide Algae blooms, with a zero-carbon footprint, contributing to AP&I's overarching corporate goal of benefiting the environment.

Submit enquiries to:

enquiries@apaicorp.com

Visit: https://apaicorp.com/

Tel. ++1 (727) 723-3300

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.

SOURCE: Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com