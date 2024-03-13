Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.: CBMJ Receives 1.025 Million Dollars in Support of Patriot.TV, its' Groundbreaking Media Broadcasting Platform

VENICE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (CBMJ) is pleased to announce that it has received a total of $1.025M during the past three months in private investment transactions from four accredited investors who strongly support Patriot.TV.



The transactions were priced separately in a range of $.10 to $.20 per share during the December to February time frame. The company issued restricted common stock as consideration for the investments.

The proceeds received from the investments are to be used for capital investment in studio production and technology to deliver the highest quality streaming and viewer experience for the customer base of Patriot.TV. Additionally, the company will use some of the funds to retire aged debt from the balance sheet.

"We are very happy to have a growing and dedicated loyal base of accredited investors that have committed to the future of the company with their long-term investment into our business. This capital further allows us to execute our business plan and greatly improve the capital structure of the company. By paying down aged debt with equity at higher prices, the foundation for the successful growth of Patriot.TV is in place" stated CEO Mark Schaftlein.

On Friday, March 1, 2024, Patriot.TV unveiled its state-of-the-art website, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of media consumption. In the weeks following, it has experienced rapid growth and continues to add top notch hosts and shows to the lineup. Take a look at www.patriot.tv

About Patriot.TV

Patriot.TV is a leading media broadcast platform wholly owned by CBMJ dedicated to providing cutting-edge, informative content across television, radio, and online platforms. With a focus on truth, freedom, and empowering narratives, Patriot.TV is at the forefront of shaping the future of media consumption. Visit www.patriot.tv for more information.

About CBMJ: (OTC PINK:CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a media and web-based Patriot Company.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially.

