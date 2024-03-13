

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR):



Earnings: -$1.709 billion in Q4 vs. $452.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$7.85 in Q4 vs. $2.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dollar Tree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $555.7 million or $2.55 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $2.65 per share Revenue: $8.639 billion in Q4 vs. $7.720 billion in the same period last year.



