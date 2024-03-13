

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to a 5-day low of 161.73 against the euro, from an early high of 160.90.



Against the pound, the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen slipped to 189.26, 148.05 and 168.50 from early highs of 188.42, 147.24 and 167.82, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to 5-day lows of 97.80 and 109.75 from early highs of 97.24 and 109.13, respectively.



Moving away from an early high of 90.53 against the NZ dollar, the yen dropped to a 2-day low of 91.12.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 163.00 against the euro, 192.00 against the pound, 150.00 against the greenback, 170.00 against the franc, 99.00 against the aussie, 111.00 against the loonie and 93.00 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken