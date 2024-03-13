

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have secured their parties' nomination for the presidential candidate by winning Tuesday's state primaries, setting the stage for a potential presidential rematch between them in November.



The nominations will be officially declared at Republican and Democratic party conventions, scheduled to be held this summer.



Biden is projected to win the Democratic primary in Georgia, Mississippi, Washington, the US territory of the Northern Mariana Islands, and in the primary for Democrats Abroad.



Biden crossed the threshold of 1,968 out of 3,934 delegates that is required to win the Democratic nomination. The 81-year-old president reportedly picked up an estimated 2099 delegates.



'Today's a day, a call to action,' Biden said in a new campaign video posted on X. 'With your voice, with your power, with your vote - come November, we will vote in record numbers, and can do it, we have the power to do it. Are you ready? Are you ready to defend democracy? Are you ready to protect our freedom? Are you ready to win this election?'.



Trump took to the same social media platform, and made a swipe at his opponent, saying, 'Now we have to get back to work because we have the worst president in the history of country. His name is Joe Biden, sometimes referred to as crooked Joe Biden, and he must be defeated.'



To win the Republican nomination, a candidate needs 1,215 of 2,429 delegates. Having won most of the primaries that polled so far, Trump achieved that target easily, winning a total of 1228 delegates, according to reports.



The latest GOP primaries were held in Mississippi, Georgia and Washington State, and a caucus in Hawaii.



Primary elections are due in many more states before the November 5 final voting.



