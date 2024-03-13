

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed sentiment prevailed in world markets in the aftermath of the firmer-than-expected CPI update for February from the U.S. on Tuesday. Markets now await the producer price inflation and retail sales updates for February from the U.S on Thursday.



Wall Street Futures indicate minor gains. Major European benchmarks are trading higher. Asian shares finished mostly lower.



The Dollar Index steadied after the U.S. CPI uptick triggered a minor spike. Bond yields have moved in a mixed pattern. Crude oil prices moved higher amidst a less-than-expected build in inventories in the U.S. Gold hovered near the flatline amidst hotter-than-expected inflation readings from the U.S. Cryptocurrencies extended gains as Bitcoin scaled fresh peaks.



Here is a glimpse of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,049.70, up 0.11% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,178.20, up 0.06% Germany's DAX at 17,986.15, up 0.24% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,754.91, up 0.09% France's CAC 40 at 8,131.00, up 0.54% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,011.75, up 0.57% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,687.50, down 0.40% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,729.40, up 0.22% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,043.83, down 0.40% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,082.11, down 0.07%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0932, up 0.07% GBP/USD at 1.2786, down 0.04% USD/JPY at 147.93, up 0.17% AUD/USD at 0.6609, up 0.06% USD/CAD at 1.3493, up 0.04% Dollar Index at 102.97, up 0.01%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.164%, up 0.19% Germany at 2.3110%, down 0.64% France at 2.758%, down 0.58% U.K. at 4.0020%, up 1.39% Japan at 0.753%, down 1.12%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $83.07, up 1.40%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $78.71, up 1.48%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,167.00, up 0.04%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $73,233.34, up 2.03% Ethereum at $4,047.20, up 1.11% BNB at $583.94, up 10.59% Solana at $151.89, up 0.66% XRP at $0.6916, down 0.03%.



