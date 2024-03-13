BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 12 March 2024 were:

644.31p Capital only

646.24p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 50,000 Ordinary shares on 12th March 2024, the Company has 94,159,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 9,050,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.