Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 12 March 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:Including current period revenue to

12 March 2024 53.99p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 53.90p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

13 March 2024