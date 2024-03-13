urban-gro, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 27, 2024

LAFAYETTE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) ("urban-gro" or the "Company"), an integrated professional services and consulting firm, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, and full year 2023 after market close on March 27, 2024.

urban-gro's management team will host a conference call and audio webcast that afternoon at 4:30 ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Title: urban-gro, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call

Event Date: Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Participant Numbers: +1-888-506-0062 (U.S.), +1-973-528-0011 (International)

Passcode: 569388

Event Link: https://ir.urban-gro.com/news-events/

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, April 10, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-481-4010 (U.S.), +1-919-882-2331 (International) and entering replay passcode: 49993.

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc.® (Nasdaq:UGRO) is an integrated professional services consulting firm delivering professional services and Design-Build solutions including architecture, interior design, engineering, construction management, and equipment integration. Our multi-sector expertise encompasses a diverse set of projects across a host of industries such as Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA"), light industrial, healthcare, hospitality, laboratories, and more. Our dedicated and innovative team is fueled by a commitment to empower our clients by providing exceptional customer experiences throughout the project lifecycle and beyond, including post-operational support. With offices across North America and in Europe, we deliver Your Vision - Built. Learn more by visiting www.urban-gro.com.

Investor Contacts:

Dan Droller - urban-gro, Inc.

-or-

Jeff Sonnek - ICR, Inc.

(720) 730-8160

investors@urban-gro.com

Media Contact:

Barbara Graham - urban-gro, Inc.

(720) 903-1139

media@urban-gro.com

